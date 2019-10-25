Cottondale Elementary School announces the honor roll for the first nine-weeks.
FIRST GRADE
A Honor Roll - Kaleb Abbott, Zayden Baker, Elliott Batson, Aurora Cheverie, Makayla Fleming, Abagail Holmes, Liam Kiefer, Colton O'Neil, Samantha Rosenkoetter, Blake Smith, Olivia Summerlin, Justin Veach, Jaxson Warren, Jayla Weeks, Liam Winegarden.
A/B Honor Roll - Maddelyn Adams, Troy Arnold, Brianna Beckum, Ethan Bryant, Tate Cannon, Ricky Ceasor III, Raeleigh Gates, Harmonii Godwin, Joe Haskins, Demiyah Jackson, E'miyah Johnson, Israel McKinnie, Cheyenne Murray, Sicily Pallino, Ryan Taylor, Benzley Tyus, Liam Tyus, Braylon White, Serenity White, Grant Younes.
SECOND GRADE
A Honor Roll - Baylor Barber, Zyon Barwick, Kollin Champion, Gracelyn Clemons, Isabella Cogburn, Tyler Daniels, Gracelynn Hagans, Bentley Lollie, Nathan McKinnie, Brooklyn Skipper, Olivia Speers, Barrett Trimble, Brayden Winegarden.
A/B Honor Roll - Skyla Baxley, Cameron Bush, Kiana Bush, Kiara Bush, Evan Clayton, Brantley Ellis, Madison Farkash, Kenneth Fletcher, Braxton Gilbert, Sarah Hall, Kira Hardcastle, Alaizha Johnson, Kenneth Jones, Mickale Lipford, Kristian Lopez, Desi Martinez, Carl McCormick, Bryce Poole, Meleah Preston, Dariuanna Sims, Trinity Thomason, Kallie Valencia, Antravious Wright.
THIRD GRADE
A Honor Roll - Faith Blackwell, Quavius Britt, Marshall Mathis, Jaxin Perry, Anna Speers.
A/B Honor Roll - Brandon Brincefield, Kenden Brooks, Christyn Cassatt, Selena Cornog Kelley, Genevieve DuBray, Forrest Folsom, Kenston Granger, Anagrace Jones, Jake Kelly, Treyton Lipford, E'Miya Middleton, Graeson Mincey, Shayla Powell, Mya Seay, Darius Sims, Rylee Wade, Nathan Wilson, Cedrick Wymes.
FOURTH GRADE
A Honor Roll - Aaron Burgess, Isabelle Campbell, John Ross Green, Memphis Hambly, Brielle Joseph, Trenton Martin, Mary Preston, Ella Pumphrey, Landon Pumphrey, William Seay.
A/B Honor Roll - Jordyn Bryant, Keegan Clemmons, October Daniels, Paighton Doherty, John Eagle, Peyton Farren, Victoria Grimsley, Mallory Hamilton, Tate Hummel, Demont Jackson III, Anslee Kelly, Gage Miller, Canaan Porter, Stella Vega, Rachel Ward, Chloe White.
FIFTH GRADE
A Honor Roll - Keyton Foster, Ava Gilbert, Steve Philippe Sacramento, Annelise Skipper.
A/B Honor Roll -Madelynn Albritton, Bryce Arnold, Chrishaunna Dawson, Grady Fermin, Christa Franklin, Lillie Gaines, Shelby Jones, Malachi Kirkland, Kaylyn Lanier, Gabriel Myers, Jaspin Perry, Emmalyn Peterson, Kaylee Seal, Noah Sebren, Hailyn Shouppe, Rylan Warren.
