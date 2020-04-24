Cottondale Elementary School announces its honor roll for the third nine-weeks.
First grade
A Honor Roll — Kaleb Abbott, Maddelyn Adams, Elliott Batson, Ricky Ceasor III, Joe Haskins, Abagail Holmes, E’miyah Johnson, Liam Kiefer, Cheyenne Murray, Colton O’Neil, Kinsley Slack, Blake Smith, Jaxson Warren, Serenity White, Liam Winegarden, Grant Younes.
A/B Honor Roll — Zayden Baker, Alden Bass, Jackson Bevan, Ethan Bryant, Tate Cannon, Aurora Cheverie, Bella Edmondson, Makayla Fleming, Braelynn Grantham, Demiyah Jackson, Joselyn Jimenez, Robert Johnson, Aaron McKinnie, Israel McKinnie, Sicily Pallino, Samantha Rosenkoetter, Jamaica Straight, Olivia Summerlin, Ryan Taylor, Benzley Tyus, Liam Tyus, Justin Veach, Braylon White.
Second gradeA Honor Roll — Baylor Barber, Waylon Creamer, Braxton Gilbert, Gracelynn Hagans, Kenneth Jones, Kristian Lopez, Bryce Poole, Brooklyn Skipper, Olivia Speers, Barrett Trimble.
A/B Honor Roll — Zyon Barwick, Kiana Bush, Kiara Bush, Kollin Champion, Evan Clayton, Isabella Cogburn, Tyler Daniels, Brantley Ellis, Madison Farkash, Samantha Fountain, Kira Hardcastle, Alaizha Johnson, Analeise Jones, Serenity Langford-Brock, Mickale Lipford, Bentley Lollie, Desi Martinez, Nathan McKinnie, Everlie Page, Meleah Preston, Nicolas Shaw, Trinity Thomason, K’drianna Webb, Deyton Weeks, Joshua Williams, Brayden Winegarden, Alma Wolk.
Third gradeA Honor Roll — Faith Blackwell, Quavius Britt, Jaxin Perry, Anna Speers.
A/B Honor Roll — Brandon Brincefield, John Burgan, Forrest Folsom, Donte Glover, Kenston Granger, Travis Hicks, Stylez Hill, Anagrace Jones, Jake Kelly, Aubree Maloy, E’Miya Middleton, Kendra Nicholas, Mya Seay, Darius Sims, Kyndall Watson, Nathan Wilson, Cedrick Wymes.
Fourth gradeA Honor Roll — Isabelle Campbell, John Ross Green, Memphis Hambly, Brielle Joseph, Mary Preston, Ella Pumphrey, Landon Pumphrey.
A/B Honor Roll — Jelani Abbott, Jordyn Bryant, Aaron Burgess, Paighton Doherty, Mallory Hamilton, Floyd Hill, Tate Hummel, Demont Jackson III, Anslee Kelly, Trenton Martin, Gage Miller, William Seay.
Fifth gradeA Honor Roll — Ava Gilbert, Annelise Skipper.
A/B Honor Roll — Madelynn Albritton, Bryce Arnold, Chylah Braxton, Chrishaunna Dawson, Grady Fermin, Keyton Foster, Lillie Gaines, Kenslee Greene, Adilyn Jones, Malachi Kirkland, Mihran Maruf, Jaspin Perry, Emmalyn Peterson, Aliscia Rohn, Kalli Sampson, Noah Sebren, Hailyn Shouppe, Rylan Warren.
