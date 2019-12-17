On Thursday, Dec. 12, Cottondale middle- and high-school FFA chapters competed in the sub-district contests in Marianna.
In the Middle School division, Robby Griffin placed first in the Middle School Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE.
The Middle School Parliamentary Procedure Team also placed first; this team consisted of Leah Whitehead, Jeremy Scurlock, Kenlee Ammons, Elycia Baxley, Robby Griffin and Devin Tharp. Leah Whitehead also competed in the Creed Speaking LDE, and Tatum Barrick also competed in the Middle School Prepared Public Speaking LDE.
In the High School division, Rayleigh Carter placed first in the Creed Speaking LDE. Josh Scurlock placed third in the High School Extemporaneous Speaking LDE. Addison Griffin placed third in the High School Prepared Public Speaking LDE.
The High School Parliamentary Procedure Team also placed first; they are: Rayleigh Carter, Matthew Baker, Kylie Harvey, Eli Cannon, RJ McKaye and Hanna McClain.
Congratulations to all winners and participants, and good luck to the first-place individuals, who are advancing to January’s district competition.
