The 92nd Annual National FFA convention was held from Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Lillie Livingston, Caleb Bailey, Kinsley Mercer and Hanna McClain competed in the Agricultural Communications CDE and placed 15th in the nation, ranking as a Silver Emblem team.
Hanna McClain also placed 15th overall individually. Josh Scurlock, Carl Young, Taylor Dumas, Blayton See, Addison Griffin, and Joseph Jackson competed in the Parliamentary Procedure LDE and came in 5th in the nation, receiving the Gold Emblem award.
Joseph Jackson was also named Outstanding Secretary with the highest averaged score between his written exam and minutes practicum of all the participants. Each member on the team, as well as alternate Hanna McClain, are now accredited parliamentarians through the Society of Agricultural Education Parliamentarians and the American Institute of Parliamentarians.
Chapter members Rayleigh Carter and Jeremy Scurlock attended to accept the 2-star National Chapter awards bestowed upon the Cottondale FFA chapter.
The Cottondale FFA Chapter is proud of these members accomplishments and looks forward to another busy and successful year.
