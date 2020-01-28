On Friday, Jan. 17, Cottondale FFA competed at the Florida FFA District II CDE/LDE competition.
All four of the teams and individuals who competed on behalf of the chapter placed first. They will move on to compete at the Florida FFA State Convention this June.
High School Parliamentary Procedure team members are Hanna McClain, Rayleigh Carter, Kylie Harvey, Eli Canon, Matthew Baker and Ronald McKaye.
Middle School Parliamentary Procedure team members are Kenlee Ammons, Leah Whitehead, Elycia Baxley, Devin Tharp, Jeremy Scurlock, and Robby Griffin.
Rayleigh Carter competed in Creed Speaking and Robby Griffin competed in Middle School Extemporaneous Speaking.
Congratulations to these teams and individuals on their accomplishments.
