Cottondale FFA wins state competition

The Cottondale FFA competed in the 2020 Agricultural Sales and Service competition virtually on May 27 and the team – Taylor Dumas, Addison Griffin, Hanna McClain and Josh Scurlock – took top honors.
The competition consisted of a written exam, a team sales presentation, and an individual sales call.
Josh Scurlock was also the high individual for the contest, earning the highest combined written exam and individual sales call score.
The purpose of the Agricultural Sales and Service CDE is to prepare students for a career in sales by having students sell a wide range of products relating to the agricultural industry.
The Cottondale FFA also competed in the Agricultural Communications competition virtually on May 20.
The Agricultural Communications Team – Rayleigh Carter, Layne Mitchell, Kylie Harvey and Meagan Melcher – placed fourth in the state after submitting a written media plan relating to a set topic, presenting it to a panel of judges, and taking a communications and grammar exam.
Congratulations to the teams and their advisor, Stan Scurlock.
