Kerrie Brogdon owns one of those businesses exempt from the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis this week.
Her business, KB Farms Cut Flowers near Cottondale, is considered an agricultural cooperative and is mostly an outdoor enterprise. And she uses no-contact protocols when she delivers her products to customers these days.
Thursday, she made 40 deliveries, mostly flower arrangements going to customers who have subscribed to her contract service for twice-monthly arrangements to brighten their homes and spirits. She grows the flowers herself, in a small but soon-expanding enterprise she started after she and husband Keith retired from their jobs in the oil-and-gas industry. He’s not idle either, in retirement entering the construction field.
She focuses on delicate flowers, ones that don’t ship well from far-flung places, and she also grows and sells herbs that serve two key customer sets: chefs and home cooks eager to purchase and use the sprigs for what they bring to the kitchen and table, and modern florists that incorporate those aromatics into their arrangements.
She has more than three-dozen varieties growing now for the spring/summer season and has a list of about 25 florists who buy from her, the base of customers stretching into Tallahassee, Bay, Gulf and Washington counties, as well as South Alabama.
Some of her most in-demand items include zinnia, sunflowers, strawflowers, stock, statice, starflower, salvia Mexicana, sea lavender, mountain mist, marigold, millet, lisianthus, lambada monarada, hibiscus mahogany splendor, cosmos, craspedia, cockscomb, celosia, basil, aster, amaranth, Zanzibar, snapdragons, Indian summer, poppy, dill, eucalyptus, sage, sweet peas, sweet William, pansies, larkspur, bachelor buttons, queen Ann’s lace and nigella.
Flowers aren’t the only things she’s raising: She and her husband also have a 6-year-old at home, and, like so many parents in the nation now, the Brogdons are home-schooling their youngster because schools are closed.
Fitting that duty into her business schedule is a challenge she’s meeting with enthusiasm. It helps that she holds a master’s degree in education.
Brogdon studied at Chipola College on a softball scholarship more than a decade ago, and that’s the common ground that she and her husband first bonded over.
The night they first met while out with friends in Louisiana, he asked her where she went to school. When she told him she’d gone to Chipola College, he, quite surprised, said, “Me, too.” She didn’t believe him at first, thinking the coincidence seemed a little too convenient. But she soon began to as he described it and the community, and when he explained that his family was based in the Cottondale area. She’d wind up on that farm after they decided to move here in retirement.
That’s where her flowers grow right now. They’ll be there until she and her husband get their own place finished. They’re building a house on their nearby land and will establish their garden there as they transition over. Meanwhile, she has plenty to tend.
There’s a lot to school work to fit in, for instance. But her son will be in an enviable position if he has to put together a botany-based project this year. And in the meantime, he won’t have lost his after-school and weekend job because of the stay-at-home order—he earns money from his entrepreneurial mom when he waters the plants in their field and helps her transplant. Being involved earns him some business savvy as well, and gives him the opportunity to learn more about money. The together time is a priceless benefit, his mom says.
KB Farms Cut Flowers lies just outside Cottondale. The business has a Facebook and online presence.
