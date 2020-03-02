Jackson County Commissioners have been asked to individually submit the lists of roads they think should be submitted for funding in the three major, standard opportunities offered by the state of Florida for assistance to its 67 county governments.
Public Transportation Director Scotty Taylor told the board what his own picks were late last month, saying he now wants to see their suggestions, so their choices can be discussed and the matter decided, so the submittals might be made as quickly as possible.
The county must submit its applications by March 20 to be in the running for funding this year, and the state limits the number that can be submitted by each county.
One, the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP), is meant to improve roads that are already paved. The county can submit three roads for consideration. Taylor’s picks for 2020 are Kynesville Highway, Blue Springs Highway and Alliance Road.
In another of the three opportunities, Small County Outreach Program (SCOP), the targets are dirt roads that need paving, bridges that need repair or rehabilitation, road-related drainage improvements, resurfacing, reconstruction or safety improvements on county roads. The county can submit two projects for consideration.
Taylor has recommended submitting for a portion of Holley Timber Road, from Highway 276 to U.S. Highway 231, and a portion of Corbin Road, from U.S. 231 to the Washington County line.
The third of the funding sources, the County Incentive Grant Program, is meant to help the county improve roads that are either located on the state highway system or which, if the project were funded, would help relieve congestion on the state highway system by providing a more viable alternate route.
The Florida Department of Transportation could pay up to half the cost of the project in that program.
Taylor has suggested the continued paving of Old Spanish Trail, from end-of-pavement on the east (less than a mile west of County Road 69A) to the re-start of pavement on the west end. Asphalting the 1.6 miles of dirt road between the paved sections would complete the paving of the entire road, which stretches from Sneads to Marianna.
