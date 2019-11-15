The task of dealing with drainage issues that seriously affect at least one property on Lakeside Drive at Round Lake is complicated by apparent encroachments on the county’s right-of-way over time. Various objects have placed there, or vegetation grown there, by property owners who may be asked to remove what they've established.
There are several properties involved in the matter, and there are apparently lingering questions as to whether the county right-of-way has been clearly established enough to give the government the power to force the removal of objects.
The question has prompted a survey that has been sent to the county attorney, Michelle Jordan.
She could be asked to send letters to the involved property owners, asking that they voluntarily remove the things that stand in the right of way, although no official board action was taken this week to trigger such a letter.
The board talked about that option for seeking solution, but took no formal action directing Jordan to send the correspondence. She is, however, checking to make sure that the easement is on the plat, so the county can prove it’s there if challenged going forward.
The area is in a platted subdivision near one drainage-affected property, 2504 Lakeshore Drive. County workers say it is significantly affected.
The suspected encroachments in the vicinity prevent the county from addressing the drainage properly, according to county road and bridge and the county engineer.
A survey obtained by the county shows a 60-ft. easement with encroachments of various kinds on several properties, including outbuildings, shrubs, and fencing, but questions apparently remain as to whether that survey is enough to establish the county’s right to demand removal of the things within the 60-foot easement.
The road was built up for drainage in the past, then adjustments were made that caused a different problem, county staff said, although that problem wasn’t specified in the meeting where the overall matter was discussed this week.
If the easement is proven, the county can then go forward to establish a game plan for dealing with the drainage issue, commissioners indicated, but some questioned whether, if the county hasn’t maintained it consistently over the years, it would be recognized as an area under the county’s legal control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.