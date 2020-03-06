Late last year, frustrated with their latest and several previous mowing contractors, Jackson County Commissioners decided to bring that task in-house, so to speak.
The county signed on to lease eight tractors to equip its new mowing department. Those are expected to be delivered and ready to go by March 23, according to press release from the county.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved several actions necessary to get the program going.
The board finalized the proposed mowing budget for the remainder of fiscal year 2019-20 and authorized the purchase of some additional items that will be needed. After a review, it had been determined that some zero-turn mowers and trailers would be needed to ensure smaller equipment can be hauled as needed. The mowing budget, with the additional equipment costs figured in, comes to $574,496 for a full fiscal year. The remainder of this fiscal year, April through September, it comes to $287,249.
The board also set a salary of $41,046 for a new Road and Bridge department supervisory position to oversee the mowing program, and also voted to create and fund, at $15 an hour, eight OPS Equipment Operator II positions for workers to run the mowers for seven months, the basic mowing year. The cost of those eight hires comes to $155,784.
During the off-season time, when mowers will not be working, the supervisor will manage crew members that do brush cutting as well as any “Special Projects Crews” assembled to do work in various districts for things like bridge work, preparing a road for paving, or such things that commissioners need done that are not in the original scope of a particular project. Those special crews will be assembled on an on-demand basis from existing staff or new hires as they are made.
Currently, litter pickups and weed-eating are being completed by employees obtained through a disaster-event grant coming through CareerSource; money will be available through the majority of this year’s cycles. But that availability will eventually come to an end. The county decided to use OPS positions for this task once that happens, authorizing the hiring of eight individuals to weed-eat and pick up litter on a schedule that will not necessitate paying benefits.
The new Road and Bridge supervisor position will also supervise those workers required to do litter pick-ups and weed eating during the mowing season. The cost for this part of the program is estimated at $58,682.
The proposal was brought by Public Transportation Director Scotty Taylor.
