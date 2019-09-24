Jackson county Commissioners on Tuesday passed a final ad valorem tax rate of 7.8484, the same as last year.
Because of the reduction in property values related to Hurricane Michael, this rate is 3.19 percent lower than the "rolled back" rate the county could have adopted in order to collect the same amount of tax revenue as it collected last year.
The county also adopted the 2019-20 budget in the amount of $69,798,813. Of that total, the property taxes expected come to $11,270,783. The rest of the $69 million-plus will come from sales and use taxes, utility fees, intergovernmental resources and other sources.
