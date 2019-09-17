The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has arranged for Thompson Consulting to accept applications for Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) from the citizens of Jackson County.
Applications will be available to be filled out at Citizens Lodge, 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Sept. 17 to Oct. 24.
Application for this FEMA program does not in any way guarantee that the homeowner will be approved for the service. The county is still waiting on final approval for PPDR from the state. Once that approval is granted, the application packets submitted to Thompson will be forwarded to FEMA for review.
Homeowners wishing to apply for this program must submit the following information, in person, to the Thompson representative, during the dates and times listed above:
1. Mortgage/Lien Holder Information
2. Driver’s License
3. Insurance Policy Information
4. Hurricane Michael Insurance Claims Statement
This information will be reviewed by the representative and the homeowner will be asked to sign a Right-of-Entry form.
If the homeowner is physically unable to meet with the representative at Citizens Lodge during the time frame listed above, the homeowner must have their signature notarized on the right-of-entry form, which can be returned along with the supporting documents listed. Signatures must be in person or notarized; there are no exceptions.
Jackson County and the Board of Commissioners have no involvement in the determination of acceptance for PPDR. Acceptance into the program is decided by FEMA.
