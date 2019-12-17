Jackson County Commissioners have approved a letter of intent/memorandum of understanding that sets out some general guiding terms associated with a warehouse and manufacturing company making plans to occupy a portion of the Endeavor property near Mashburn Road. Code named “Blue Sky,” no further details of what the company does or offers have been released publicly to date.
The letter does not constitute a legally binding document, but is intended to be “an outline to assist us in preparing a definitive final agreement,” staff advised in an agenda item related to the document.
The letter states that the county has secured grants totaling a little more than $4.7 million from a variety of sources and has agreed to use the money to pay for the construction of a manufacturing facility to be used by the company, and other improvements related to making it possible for the company to operate at the location.
The county agrees in the letter to “award grant to project in exchange for a 65-year lease on the facility and improvements subject to granting agencies’ approval” and notes that the company “is using the grants as a source of leverage as part of a New Markets Tax Credit transaction which will provide additional capital to project.”
The company agrees in the letter to pay the county’s relevant legal fees for participating in the New Markets transaction, and the letter states that lease agreements associated with the project are subject to negotiation.
In other action related to Blue Sky, Jackson County Commissioners also authorized staff to initiate the process seeking requests for proposals from companies wishing to provide architectural services for building out the county’s related structure.
