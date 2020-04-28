Jackson County Commissioners, on a split vote Tuesday night, rejected a recommendation by staff that the opening of Blue Springs Recreational Area should be postponed until after Memorial Day, but commissioners did leave the question open to be revisited. A special meeting of the board will be set to consider that again once Gov. Ron DeSantis issues his guidelines on how to “reopen” the state and/or otherwise go forward in the face of COVID-19. His updated guidelines are expected to be issued this week, as his current executive order requiring shutdowns of non-essential operations expires.
Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels had recommended that the opening be postponed to June 6. Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels affirmed that she concurred, based on her conversations with the Florida Department of Health’s Jackson County Health Department Administrator Sandy Martin.
Rett Daniels, who had initially hoped to open on time, further explained his concerns. May 23, he said, would be the tradition start date as the Saturday before Memorial Day, he acknowledged. “But postponing the opening until June 6 is my recommendation,” he said. “We do not have adequate space for the needed social distancing, considering the traffic we expect. With cases increasing and asymptomatic people out there, I don’t think it is in our best interest to open (on May 23).” He went on to explain that, with social distancing still in play, managing the weekend would be difficult. “It would require additional duties on staff, too, tracking traffic,” he said, noting that limits could be necessary on the number of people allowed in at a given time. He worried, too, about traffic safety with people potentially having to wait for admission at the bottom of a hill along the roadway.
But the motion to postpone failed 2-3, with only Commissioners Willie Spires and Chuck Lockey in favor. Spires and Lockey both expressed concerns about public safety in the discussion. “Why don’t we rely on the health department for guidance?,” Lockey said. “I don’t know why we couldn’t comply with that.”
Spires was adamant on the point. “It’s human lives,” he said. “Despite what other people are doing, we need to make sure people are safe, not depending on artificial dates of opening. Local health care is recommending this and we need to support them.”
Chairman Clint Pate, Eric Hill and Jim Peacock were opposed to the postponement, at least at this point. Pate and Peacock talked in the meeting about why they were opposed.
“I think we need to open Blue Springs on time,” Peacock said. “If the governor opens up tomorrow, I think we will have made a mistake in waiting at this point….remember all the grief we got last year when we decided to wait?,” referring to the postponement of the first post-Hurricane Michael season.
Pate said he, too, had felt a postponement would be a premature action if it were taken before the governor’s recommendations are made. “What if they open completely and we’re still holding off?,” he said at the meeting.
In a conversation after the session, Pate explored the flip side of that question. “The safety of Florida is of the utmost concern,” he said. “But what if we’d set the opening for June 6, and the governor says the six food distance is in place until the end of June? How do you open this park with kids running around all over the place if he says that? You can’t. We don’t know yet, and I couldn’t see making the decision until we do. We’ll know very soon, I expect, and we can act after we know. I want to hear what the governor has to say, first. He’s the boss. When I saw this on the agenda, I felt, ‘why are we addressing this now?’
Toward the end of the discussion another motion was made to table the decision. That one passed 5-0, but it wasn’t clear whether all cast verbal votes. Like some other decisions that, Spires and Lockey could not be heard casting a vote of approval or opposition. Pate, not hearing responses from them, asked again for the record. He was met with silence, but Pate said it could have been that the virtual meeting was beset by difficulties in the audibles.
Some cutting in-and-out of voices were occurring at other points that night, in fact.
At any rate, Lockey and Spires also fell apparently silent on few subsequent votes on other matters. When that happened, after a cre-heck by the chairman in an attempt to hear an audible vote from all, the apparent ‘non-votes’ were interpreted as affirmative votes. That’s the procedure, explained board attorney Michelle Jordan.
The board in its special called session-- the date not immediately set Tuesday night--will also address re-opening plans for Spring Creek Park and other facilities over which it has charge and has limited public access to for now.
