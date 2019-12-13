Jackson County Commissioners this week tabled a decision the board is being asked to make: To take over the overhead pedestrian bridge that stretches from one side of the old Dozier School for Boys campus to the other, crossing State Road 276 (Penn Avenue), or whether to let the Department of Transportation take it down to be free of responsibly for it.
It wasn’t’ immediately clear to the board how long ago the structure was created, but it has been deemed essentially sound. However, board members are worried about how much it could cost in the future to maintain it, and are not sure it would be of any real use as the old Dozier property is transitioned into its new identity as Endeavor, a hub of economic growth and opportunity for the community. Steps must be climbed to reach the deck and use it, and some board members doubt that many people would be willing to make that climb, rather than simply cross SR 276 below on foot if need be. Some also pointed out that the structure was not built to current American Disabilities Act standards.
The board is also not sure whether it has a deadline to decide, and whether DOT is certain to take it down if the county doesn’t accept it. It wasn’t clear, either, whether DOT is demanding a decision at all at this time. Most agreed that the cost to the county would be extreme, should the local government take it over then be forced someday to take it down because of structural decay or other reasons.
Commissioners will be seeking more information on those issues in the days to come as they mull a decision on the matter.
