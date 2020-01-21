Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday tabled an issue brought up by the board’s lawyer, regarding requests that are made for the county to abandon its control of roads that have access to bodies of water.
There has been such a request at Ocheesee Pond.
Typically, the board has denied such requests, if a road’s abandonment would cut off public access to the water body. Commission attorney Michelle Jordan wanted to know whether commissioners want that set down on paper in policy by way of an ordinance.
The board has traditionally been reluctant to honor such abandonment requests as an unwritten general policy. Jordan commented that such abandonment could be viewed and challenged as “a taking” of a public resource because it would close access to the water.
Some board members say they want to keep the option more open and continue to review matters on a case-by-case basis. Although an ordinance would not prevent that review, because those requesting such abandonment could appeal to the board for a variance in the policy, having an ordinance would allow the public to see and deal with the policy early in the process of seeking such abandonment.
The board tabled the matter for more research.
Commissioner Jim Peacock said he didn’t think putting it in an ordinance was necessary. Commissioner Clint Pate did comment that an abandonment policy might be needed in some written form.
County staff pointed out that the government’s set of written ordinances does serve as the policy followed by community development as they review proposals they receive.
Although in 2006 the board verbally expressed a policy not to abandon roads leading to public waterways, according to staff research, it can’t found in minutes as an official written policy adopted by the board.
The road abandonment request at Ocheesee was made on Oct. 10, 2019. Two portions of road are petitioned to be abandoned at the northern ends of Myrtle Trail and Sullivan Drive, according to a memorandum from the Jackson County Community Development department. Myrtle Trail has a water access to Ocheesee “Lake” as it is referred to in the paper work, although it is better known as Ocheesee Pond.
That particular request was described as “complicated” by board attorney Michelle Jordan at the meeting, explaining to some extent the comment but not in great detail.
The water body abuts a subdivision, where a diameter of access was set out for some owners, but there are other parcels that may not have been in that diameter. Jordan said more title work and verification is necessary at this point to ensure that all with a direct interest have been notified of the abandonment request.
Commissioner Eric Hill commented that “there needs to be a balance between the petitions and at the same time that the rights of the people in the general area, (that they are) are notified that this may happen.” He indicated that he understood that all within 300 feet of the waterway were informed of the request for road abandonment, but that he felt the whole subdivision needs to be notified.
Peacock said he felt that notification of those within the 300 feet was sufficient. Peacock also said he felt that the planning department needs to tell all who request such abandonment that they can petition the board on an individual basis if they wish. Peacock also said he felt that staff should be told “don’t take a bunch of money from them” in permit fees at the outset, and instead allow the process to proceed further along toward a board decision, before those fees are collected.
Hill echoed Peacock’s concern about the money spent by petitioners. “How can we save the citizen the process of spending $2,000, and then come to us and find out that the board has this policy. If it passes, then they have to get surveys, boundary lines, as well, and I don’t see imposing the additional monetary burden just to get an answer from the board.”
There is also the matter of how the general public’s access to the water would be affected by abandonment. That issue was not discussed at length.
