On a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Jackson County Commission directed Administrator Wilanne Daniels to request that Florida’s Auditor General conduct an “operational audit” of the Jackson County Development Council (JCDC).
The issue and motion were brought during the board’s traditional roundtable discussion of matters not taken up on the prepared agenda. Commissioner Jim Peacock made the motion. He had earlier this year offered a successful motion seeking a comprehensive financial report from JCDC. At that time, he had initially suggested that the county file court action seeking such a report, but fellow commissioners said at that time they felt court action would be premature, and Peacock offered an amended proposal, which passed, to first ask JCDC for the financials.
In the discussion Tuesday, the report that had been submitted was described by board Chairman Clint Pate as “general” in nature. He also wondered aloud who JCDC serves now that the City of Marianna has temporarily suspended its funding of the organization. That action was taken several weeks ago, with the city having suspended funding for JCDC and all but a few outside organizations citing financial stresses brought on, in part, by Hurricane Michael.
JCDC was created by legislative action many years ago and was funded with seed money from the state government, with the understanding that it would eventually become self-sufficient.
The county, more than a year ago, withdrew its funding permanently and created its own economic development committee to perform the function that JCDC had been tasked with on its behalf to that point.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Peacock said he felt JCDC has “a half-million dollars and a lot of it is ours.”
Bill Stanton, executive director of JCDC, said he has given the financials he was asked to provide, saying he’d done so about 18 months ago, and again two months ago after the county made that most recent request. He maintains that the county’s funding was used for the purpose it was intended and that the money now sitting in JCDC’s account is the result of investment strategies that were meant to, among other things, make the organization self-sufficient as legislators intended when it was created.
Stanton said he wonders what the county did with the financial reports he has already provided, and said he was “very disappointed” by the board’s latest action, which passed with Peacock, Pate and Commissioner Eric Hill in favor, and Commissioners Willie Spires and Chuck Lockey against the measure.
Stanton has said that he believes the county has no basis for a claim on the money in the JCDC accounts, that the county has not been a contributor or overseeing factor in more than a year. But this week Stanton said he would decline further comment on the matter, adding that as of Thursday evening he had not been contacted by the county as to this latest vote.
