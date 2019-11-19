Jackson County Commissioners will be taking another look at a proposed housing development that they’d rejected last month after several property owners and managers with interests near the proposed location objected.
A second public hearing regarding it is set for the morning of Dec. 10, at 9:15 a.m.
A handful of individuals said they wanted the project disapproved. Saying they believed it could degrade quality of life and property values in the area because it was slated to be a low-income HUD-supported complex that could attract illegal drug activity and other negative forces.
Commissioners on a 4-0 vote rejected the proposal based on those comments.
However, the developers and the engineering firm associated with it asked for an additional public hearing to clarify what they say were misconceptions about the project that were furthered in the discussion.
Rather than being solely low-income and subsidized, it’s rent controlled, with some but not all or even the majority of units necessarily devoted to lower income tenants, representatives have told the county in a follow-up to the initial public hearing. The rent will not be subsidized by the government, but there’s a ceiling above which the rent cannot go.
Currently called “Tranquility at Hope School,” it is planned as comprising a pair of two-story buildings with 16 units each, and would include a cub house and splash pad.
Because of its size and because it would constitute a change of use regarding the property it would occupy, the project is subject to review by the county and its issuance of a general development order. The county’s advisory planning council had recommended the project for approval.
The intended plan constitutes a change of use, but is listed as compatible with adjacent land uses within its Mixed Use Urban Traditional future land use category. To its west is vacant farmland owned by Larry and Carolyn Baggett, and to the east are Dover Rest, another residential area, and McKay Mobile Home Park. On the north side is a residential parcel and Hope School Drive, and to the south is farmland.
Privacy fencing is planned on all sides to take the place of a landscaped buffer requirement. It is required that the project be consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan; no variances or exceptions have been requested for the project.
If ultimately accepted under current plans, it would be located on the south side of Hope School Road, approximately 1,033 feet west of Highway 71 South and 1,354 feet south of Magnolia Road in the county, with access from Hope School Road.
In county paperwork, the applicant for the project is listed as Timshel Development Group LLC of Winter Garden. The owner is listed as Larry and Carolyn Baggett. The agent is listed as David H. Melvin Inc.
