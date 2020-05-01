Jackson County Commissioners met in special session Friday via Zoom to make some decisions about whether to maintain, lift or modify the restricted public access limitations that were placed on county facilities in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Staff recommendations were all approved.
They had been compiled in a written agenda insert for commissioners to consider that day after staff spoke with Jackson County Health Department leader Sandy Martin and after staff compared note with several other counties to see what steps they are taking in the reopening process.
Staff noted in the agenda materials that the goal in speaking with Martin was “to ensure our proposal is in line with social distancing. If the social distancing guidelines lift sooner than expected we can readdress any of these topics accordingly.”
The recommendations and commissioners’ related actions on Friday are provided below.
Rental of county facilities: County-owned facility rentals are suspended through May 31. This was recommended, staff advised the board, because current social distancing guidelines continue to encourage 10 or fewer to gather. While social distancing may relax in the coming weeks, staff recommends canceling through the end of the month so that people can have adequate notice regarding rental facilities. Staff will bring a transitional rental facility plan to the Board on May 12, to govern rental policies as the suspension is lifted.
Turner’s Landing: The county will continue to barricade Turner’s Landing to encourage social distancing until those guidelines are relaxed. Staff will update the Board at each meeting to revisit current social distancing guidelines.
Spring Creek Park: This park will be opened on Saturday, May 9. Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts has agreed to allow a deputy to work a detail at Spring Creek (on weekends) to not only perform their normal duties of enforcing ordinances at the park, but also to encourage large groups to not congregate in the parking lot.
Blue Springs: Currently closed. The board will wait to take potential other action until its regular May 12 morning meeting. The recommended opening date of Blue Springs will be largely impacted by social distancing guidelines and the next phases of the governor’s reopening plan, staff advised.
Existing emergency ordinance related to public hearings: The board will continue its current suspension of all public hearings for a few more days—through May 18, but on May 19 will have one regarding the proposed Dollar General store planned for a spot on Caverns Road. Administrator Wilanne Daniels and board Chairman Clint Pate are to put a plan together for how this public hearing will be carried out under the current social distancing guidelines. The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. on May 19, and the procedural plan is expected to include provisions for public participation through various options. The hearing will be advertised and the options for participating will be shared with the public ahead of the session, officials said, and the proposed procedures will likely be discussed at the board’s regular May 12 meeting.
Board meetings: The county will host the regularly scheduled county commission meeting on May 12 via live stream from the board room. This will be the first meeting so held since social distancing observation led the county to meet via Zoom. The public hearing on May 19 could also be livestreamed, staff indicated.
County offices: Limited access will continue for now and officials will continue to monitor the governor’s executive orders as it relates to “safer at home” measures and how the issue impacts staffing.
County libraries: They will remain closed to the public until social distancing guidelines change. While they’re sidelined, several library staff members are working in various other departments that have vacancies to assist during this time, county staff advised.
