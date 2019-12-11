Many people do not want to think of hospice care, because they equate it with death and dying; however, those who have used hospice for their loved ones, often reflect on how it can make the experience better for the entire family.
“A lot of people, their first reaction is, ‘You work for hospice? I could never do that!’” Covenant Care Hospice Care Navigator Jennifer Griffin explained.
Griffin graduated from Marianna High School and Chipola College before earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy University. After graduation, she worked for SouthTrust Bank, Alltel and later, Verizon.
“I never, never thought I would be in healthcare, because it was so far out of the spectrum for me,” Griffin shared. “I was on maternity leave from Wachovia, and Peggy Moore, the Branch Director for Covenant, contacted me about an opening for Development Manager,” she continued. Griffin had a desire to plan events and Covenant had just had their first Garden Gala. A lady from Panama City had planned the Garden Gala. Due to its success, the Marianna office had decided to create a full-time position dedicated to event planning. While on maternity leave, Griffin interviewed for the position and became the first Development Manager for the branch in Marianna.
The new CEO, Jeff Mislevy, has a different vision on fundraising. He wants to focus on major gifts from individuals who give more than $5,000 a year on a regular basis. So, across the board, local community events were phased out, as well as the position. The only two Development Managers remaining at that time were in Pensacola and Panama City. Griffin shared, “I thought if I ever leave, I am never getting into healthcare again.”
Griffin was employed with Evangel for about a year, where she worked with Larry Cobb running the homeless ministry. One day Merian Milton called Griffin regarding a position that was open, Hospice Care Navigator. Griffin was hired in February 2017. Her new role is in community education. “We serve parts of Liberty County, and Calhoun, Jackson, Washington and Holmes counties,” she said. Griffin visits all the doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, and others who might need hospice to provide information and resources.
Jeff Mislevy came from a large healthcare spectrum that included long-term care, home healthcare, hospice, therapy and other healthcare. His vision is to do something similar with Covenant. Griffin explained that under the umbrella of Covenant services, they have hospice. “That’s our flagship that we have been doing since 1983,” she explained. Now Covenant Care provides more services.
Covenant Care has opened a state of the art Memory Care Center in Pensacola that focuses on Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. “It’s tailored to their specific needs, even down to the lighting going in reverse to prevent Sundowners Syndrome,” she continued, referring to a condition Alzheimer’s patients may have wherein they wake up, wander and experience behavioral changes that are sometimes aggressive. The Memory Care Center is available for tours.
Covenant Care is growing their Covenant CareGivers program. The CareGivers are companions or sitters who provide personalized care with daily tasks. Covenant Care also has Home Health Care. “Home Health Care is more of a short-term, rehab, surgery recovery, acute illness care that is at a very short interval focused on helping the patient get better,” Griffin continued. “It allows you to do any type of occupational, physical or speech therapy at home,” she added. “It provides nursing care, and CNA care, but it is on a much shorter time frame with very definitive goals for getting better.” To qualify for Home Health Care, a physician will need to write the order with goals in mind.
“In the State of Florida in order for someone to qualify for hospice there has to be two physicians that say in their best judgement the patient has six months or less in their disease process if that disease were to take its general course,” Griffin explained. Usually, a physician will write an order saying the patient has been diagnosed, describe where they are in their disease process, and request a consult. A nurse will go out to their home, conduct an assessment, meet with the family, and often Griffin will go along and provide educational resources. The nurse will call and provide the assessment to Dr. Steven Spence, Covenant Medical Director. If Dr. Spence agrees, he will provide the second physician signature. “Dr. Spence has been so good to us as a physician and patient advocate,” Griffin added.
After the patient has two physicians sign off, they can keep their physician or opt to go with Dr. Spence and Toby Murray, APRN. Murray makes home visits for Covenant Care. She started out as a Case Manager 18 years ago, before moving to Admissions, and putting herself through Nurse Practitioner school. “Toby is really good as a patient advocate, knowing when transitions are occurring, and how to keep symptoms under control,” Griffin shared.
“When a physician does refer to us, our main goal is to make sure a patient’s symptoms are under control and they are not in pain.”
Hospice is paid for by the patient’s Medicare benefit. Griffin explained, “When a patient elects to seek hospice care, they are saying they will no longer seek aggressive treatment or curative measures.” Griffin went on to share about the difficulty of the decision and the importance of advance directives ahead of time. It can be a burden of guilt on a family member to make the decision. “Electing the hospice benefit is saying, I will choose quality over quantity.” While there is no limit to the number of times you can start and stop hospice, Griffin explained that Dr. Spence is very good at evaluating patients for the “hospice mind set.”
Covenant Care also has a five-year program called Medicare Choice Model (MCCM), which is a bridge program. Hospices across the country have to apply and Covenant Care was the only one chosen to offer the program in this area. “Under the MCCM program, Medicare is saying, first the patient must have Medicare, live at home, and have one of five diagnoses in end stage – congestive heart failure, COPD, advanced cancer, or HIV/AIDS – to qualify,” she continued. “They are probably borderline hospice-appropriate, but scared because of the negative connotation of hospice,” Griffin explained. “With the MCCM program, the patient can keep home healthcare and still seek aggressive treatment.” Griffin added, “Dr. Spence calls it ‘Hospice Light.’” The program provides hospice staff, volunteers, nurses, chaplains, and other staff, but it does not cover supplies, equipment and medication. Full hospice provides medications, supplies and equipment, along with hospice staff.
Covenant Care has bereavement counselors who are available to the community free of charge. “After your loved one passes away, we provide bereavement counseling for up to 12 months, but we will continue on for as long as you need it,” Griffin shared. Covenant Care also provides bereavement counseling for children. “We have a Camp Connect,” she added. After Hurricane Michael, Covenant Care partnered with Play Big Therapy for six weeks of youth counseling specific to the storm, on Saturdays in Marianna and Panama City.
“Covenant Care is the only hospice in our coverage area that will accept pediatric patients,” she explained. The social worker at the hospital is key to making sure all the medication, equipment and supplies are available for the child, when they return home. Griffin shared that pediatric patients come in two or three times a year.
No one wants to think or talk about hospice, because it means death. Yet, Griffin reminds us, “We are all going to die and at the end of the day, you’d rather have us than not.” “Grief is a journey that you grow from, that is never the same time, and never the same way,” she continued. “You don’t ever get cured; you just learn how to live with it.”
So what is it like to go with hospice? Let’s just say your grandmother is at home. A nurse will come out to assess her from head to toe, look at her medicines, see what needs she has as far as supplies, and determine how Covenant Care can be a resource for her and the family. An RN Case Manager will be provided with 24-hour, seven-days-a-week availability. Hospice Aids will be provided for personal care, such as bathing, combing her hair, rubbing lotion on her hands, painting her fingernails, and similar tasks. The Hospice Aids are very important to the family, because of the bonds formed through shared compassion. A social worker is provided to assist with psycho-social needs, insurance assistance, and funeral planning.
The social workers implement a program called “My Wish.” With the My Wish program social workers try to fulfill one wish that is important to the patient. “Some want to go to the beach for the weekend and we will coordinate care for them while they are out of the area, pay for their meals and hotel,” as allowed by the Covenant Care budget. “We had one lady in a nursing home who had not seen a Christmas tree in years, and all she wanted was to see a Christmas tree with pretty lights and decorations,” Griffin continued. “We had another lady who wanted a new comforter and curtains.” “Capt. Albert Lane was a WWII pilot whose wish was to fly in a plane again,” she continued. It just so happened there was a pilot coming into Pensacola with a bomber plane, and Tamara Hudson was very instrumental in coordinating Capt. Lane getting into a flight suit, flying in an open cockpit over a Blue Wahoos baseball game, before going on the field and being saluted. “It was really neat to be a part of that,” she continued. “Dr. Albritton was his physician and he went out on the field with him.” “Another patient had a wish to visit an Amish Community in Tennessee,” she added. Still another patient loved fresh flowers, so Covenant Care ensured she had fresh flowers delivered every week.
That’s not all. Covenant Care will take care of your grandmother’s equipment, such as oxygen, hospital beds, or whatever is needed. They will ensure necessary medications and supplies are provided that are related to the diagnosis, which is a huge financial relief. Covenant Care will provide the emotional support, and help the family know what to expect. “When you know someone you love has been given a terminal diagnosis, and you can’t sleep because you don’t know what is going to happen, Covenant Care is a specialist of this and can give you a layer of security that you are not alone,” Griffin explained. Hospice is available indefinitely as long as there is a quantifiable, measurable decline.
Some people get better. “My dad was on hospice service and he graduated,” Griffin shared. “There were three or four days we thought he was going to die at home, and I said, ‘I can’t do this.’” Griffin had her father moved to the Courtyard; after a year he was better and returned home.
Jennifer is married to Brad Griffin and has two children. What a great service to have in Marianna! Visit Covenant Care in the RCC Plaza, 4540 Lafayette St., Suite G, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also call Covenant Care at 850-482-8520. There is always someone on call, 24/7. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about new businesses. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
