The Department of Health in Jackson County announced 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Thursday, with 14 of those linked to the Apalachee Correctional Institution near Sneads. The new cases bring the local case count to 31.
The non-ACI individuals are women, ages 35 and 38, who live in Jackson County. One of those was announced Wednesday and the other on Thursday.
In press releases Wednesday and Thursday announcing the ACI-related cases, no details as to age, sex or area of residence were given. Seven of those were announced Wednesday, and seven on Thursday.
The epidemiological investigation into each is ongoing and contact tracing has begun, DOH officials said in a press release.
“The Florida Department of Health continues to work closely with the patient, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing where appropriate,” the release states.
“The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease. The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza.
"Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus,” the release continued.
“Approximately 80 percent of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include immune-compromised people and individuals who are over 65 and have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.
"Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged,” officials said. “However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital."
"COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus; coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. Other coronaviruses include the common cold and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness."
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
