A 63-year-old Crawfordville man died in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The agency reports that he was driving a “truck tractor” north in the northbound lanes of State Road 267 (Pat Thomas Parkway) in Gadsden County and was negotiating a curve to the left when the right front tire appeared to malfunction.
The tread separated, causing the vehicle to exit the travel lane and enter the east shoulder. It went down an embankment and overturned on its left side. The undercarriage struck a tree while on its left side, then hit another tree with its front.
The agency no longer discloses the identities of crash victims.
