Jackson County Commissioners this week voted to support the continuation of an ongoing effort to potentially establish a cultural and heritage center in a building at Endeavor.
The notion was inspired by a visit by some local leaders to Mississippi, according to Jackson County Tourist Development Council Director Christy Andreasen.
She told JCC board members that some Jackson County Economic Development Council representatives came away inspired to further investigate the idea after visiting four areas in Mississippi that had been impacted by Hurricane Katrina. In Hattiesburg they learned of a similar facility the Mississippi community had put together following that big storm.
One of the next steps in the process is to host a visit to the local area by the executive director of the Hattiseburg Convention Center, Rick Taylor. Locals are hoping to gain insights by tapping into his experiences as he helped guide the Mississippi project in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Committee members will be involved in exploring the idea of establishing a center that would include a museum highlighting area history and heritage. Andreasen asked for, and received an affirmative vote of the JCC to approve and express support of the project as it progresses to potential fulfillment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.