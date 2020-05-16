Senior Paige Eva McKinnie has attended Dayspring Christian Academy since her first-grade year. Her parents are Bryant and Tammy McKinnie; grandparents are Bob and Brenda Burke, John and Nancy McKinnie, and the late Delton Webb. Paige graduated from Dayspring Christian Academy with honors. She is the valedictorian, on the A honor roll for the year, and received the Presidential Award of Excellence. Paige was also dual-enrolled at Chipola College this year and made the dean’s list.

