Dayspring Christian Academy recently announced its honor roll for the third 9-weeks.
1st Grade - Mrs. Dominello
A Honor Roll – Josie Alday, Chris Anne Daniels, James Hitchcock.
A/B Honor Roll – Benjamin Barfield, Kassidy Davis, Glover Graham, Rex Hatcher, Joel Melvin.
2nd Grade 2A - Mrs. Keeman
A Honor Roll – Jordan Baker, Alexis Hamil, Ziva Todd.
A/B Honor Roll – Jamiere Brown, Georgia Bryant, Aiden Carroll, John Perry Daniels, Jamiere Brown, Preston Laster, Brock Tyre, Tucker White.
2nd Grade 2B - Ms. Singleton
A Honor Roll – Kaybrey Clark, Mikayla Hall, Meagan Laramore, Zachary Ports, Joshua White.
A/B Honor Roll – Lewis Marshall, Rylnne Sims, Isabella Wimberly.
3rd Grade - Mrs. Mitchell
A Honor Roll – Nehemiah Shores, Autumn Smith, Jacob Speights .
A/B Honor Roll – Alandra Baldwin, Jaied Burch, Kaiden Lipford, Serenity Marcus, Pat Miranda, Ben Pelt.
4th Grade - Mrs. Floyd
A Honor Roll – Leah Bailey, Jeb Basford, Cody Byrd, Melody Cruz, Riley Mathis, Nataley Nobles, Hayden Rivers.
A/B Honor Roll – Max Arnette, Aniziah Baldwin, Conner Clark, Jadyn Glenn, Cole Hatcher, Hailey Stone.
5th Grade- Mrs. Myers
A Honor Roll – Araya Boggini, Enrique Cruz, Logan Dihn, MaKenlie Henderson, Josiah Kleiser, Ayden Sirum.
A/B Honor Roll – Leiza Curti, Isaac Wimberly.
6th Grade - Mrs. Hall
A Honor Roll – Will Anderson, Magnus Escoriaza, Hannah Godwin, Elijah Hall, Rylon Harris, Sam Keel, Isabelle Melvin, Jamison Scheffer, Abidgail Wimberly.
A/B Honor Roll – Trisha Conrad.
7th Grade - Mr. Schneider
A Honor Roll – Trinity Barkley, Amy Chen, Adrianna Curti, Anna Laura McKenzie, Eli Weeks.
A/B Honor Roll – Omariyah Everett, Katarina Griffin, Jenna Pippen.
8th Grade - Mr. Clemons
A Honor Roll – Ana Wimberly, Dakota Hamil.
A/B Honor Roll – Tatum Conrad, Samantha Gruber, Stephen Hill, Grant Moore, Simeon Wynn.
9th Grade - Mrs. Pearce
A Honor Roll – Ashley Gruber, Jeffrey Sullivan.
A/B Honor Roll – Johnathan Moss, Destiny Scott.
10th-12th Grades - Mr. Dobbs
A Honor Roll – Abigail Melvin, Adayah Wimberly, Paige McKinnie.
A/B Honor Roll – James Blizzard, Shelby Brown, Pierce DePew, Jake Ford, Victoria Jakelsky.
