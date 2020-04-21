Dayspring Christian Academy recently announced its honor roll for the third 9-weeks.

1st Grade - Mrs. Dominello

A Honor Roll – Josie Alday, Chris Anne Daniels, James Hitchcock.

A/B Honor Roll – Benjamin Barfield, Kassidy Davis, Glover Graham, Rex Hatcher, Joel Melvin.

2nd Grade 2A - Mrs. Keeman

A Honor Roll – Jordan Baker, Alexis Hamil, Ziva Todd.

A/B Honor Roll – Jamiere Brown, Georgia Bryant, Aiden Carroll, John Perry Daniels, Jamiere Brown, Preston Laster, Brock Tyre, Tucker White.

2nd Grade 2B - Ms. Singleton

A Honor Roll – Kaybrey Clark, Mikayla Hall, Meagan Laramore, Zachary Ports, Joshua White.

A/B Honor Roll – Lewis Marshall, Rylnne Sims, Isabella Wimberly.

3rd Grade - Mrs. Mitchell

A Honor Roll – Nehemiah Shores, Autumn Smith, Jacob Speights .

A/B Honor Roll – Alandra Baldwin, Jaied Burch, Kaiden Lipford, Serenity Marcus, Pat Miranda, Ben Pelt.

4th Grade - Mrs. Floyd

A Honor Roll – Leah Bailey, Jeb Basford, Cody Byrd, Melody Cruz, Riley Mathis, Nataley Nobles, Hayden Rivers.

A/B Honor Roll – Max Arnette, Aniziah Baldwin, Conner Clark, Jadyn Glenn, Cole Hatcher, Hailey Stone.

5th Grade- Mrs. Myers

A Honor Roll – Araya Boggini, Enrique Cruz, Logan Dihn, MaKenlie Henderson, Josiah Kleiser, Ayden Sirum.

A/B Honor Roll – Leiza Curti, Isaac Wimberly.

6th Grade - Mrs. Hall

A Honor Roll – Will Anderson, Magnus Escoriaza, Hannah Godwin, Elijah Hall, Rylon Harris, Sam Keel, Isabelle Melvin, Jamison Scheffer, Abidgail Wimberly.

A/B Honor Roll – Trisha Conrad.

7th Grade - Mr. Schneider

A Honor Roll – Trinity Barkley, Amy Chen, Adrianna Curti, Anna Laura McKenzie, Eli Weeks.

A/B Honor Roll – Omariyah Everett, Katarina Griffin, Jenna Pippen.

8th Grade - Mr. Clemons

A Honor Roll – Ana Wimberly, Dakota Hamil.

A/B Honor Roll – Tatum Conrad, Samantha Gruber, Stephen Hill, Grant Moore, Simeon Wynn.

9th Grade - Mrs. Pearce

A Honor Roll – Ashley Gruber, Jeffrey Sullivan.

A/B Honor Roll – Johnathan Moss, Destiny Scott.

10th-12th Grades - Mr. Dobbs

A Honor Roll – Abigail Melvin, Adayah Wimberly, Paige McKinnie.

A/B Honor Roll – James Blizzard, Shelby Brown, Pierce DePew, Jake Ford, Victoria Jakelsky.

