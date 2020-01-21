DCA Car Show

The Annual Dayspring Christian Academy Car Show is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at 4685 Meadowview Road, Marianna, and the public is welcome to the free event.

Show entrants can register their vehicle 8-10 a.m. The $25 fee includes two meal tickets and the first 75 to register will receive a participation trophy.

At 1:30 p.m., trophies will be awarded for Best of Show, first-fourth place, Best Motorcycle, Car Club, Farthest Traveled and People’s Choice.

Spectators get into the show for free and the event promises family fun, concessions and music from Todd Herendeen Band.

For more, email carshow@dayspringca.com or visit dayspringca.com.

