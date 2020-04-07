The Florida Department of Children and Families issued a statement last Saturday regarding a notification it had received “that a staff member at Florida State Hospital tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. The agency said at the time of the release that officials were trying to confirm the report.
DCF representative David Fierro said the confirmation process had not been completed as of mid-day Monday, but that precautions were taken once the notification was received.
“DCF immediately initiated safety measures in accordance the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health,” according to the statement issued last Saturday..
“The mental health services provided at Florida State Hospital are critical and often lifesaving. It is our priority to ensure the continuation of these services in a manner that is safe for both our patients and our staff,” the release continued. “DCF is working closely with DOH to continue implementing measures to mitigate the spread of COVID19 within our facilities. Staff have been directed to immediately notify their supervisor if they have come in to contact with anyone who has tested positive or if they become symptomatic.”
The release also included background material related to measures taken to keep FSH safe since the COVID-19 crisis.
“Last week, DCF placed a temporary hold on admissions (through April 30) to allow our mental health treatment facilities to properly sanitize and disinfect buildings; train staff to use personal protective equipment; implement 14-day isolation protocols and establish quarantine areas for all incoming patients after admissions resume. Visitation to the facility was suspend in March and thorough screening protocols have been established to identify symptomatic patients and staff,” the release continued. “Additionally, at each facility, all entry points have been blocked and consolidated to one, allowing for enhanced screening prior to entry.”
