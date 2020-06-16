On hearing that there’s a move on to have the “Claude Neal tree” cut from the grounds of the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson County NAACP president Linda B. Franklin late last week issued a press release saying that the local chapter wants the tree to remain, and explaining why the organization believes it is an important landmark to preserve.
The tree symbolizes both one of the highest and one of the lowest points in Jackson County’ history, Franklin asserts.
The Neal hanging took place in October of 1934. Neal, a black man, was accused of murdering a white woman and his hanging occurred soon after he was taken by force from an out-of-area jail where he was being held for his protection following his arrest as a suspect in the woman’s death. He was killed elsewhere, and his body desecrated as it hung from the tree. Thousands reportedly witnessed it.
“The Jackson County NAACP understands the history of what has been named the ‘Claude Neal’ tree as it relates to the horrific event that took place at the Jackson County Courthouse in 1934,” the Franklin release stated.
“The display of Mr. Claude Neal’s deceased body being hung on the tree was a sign of the deeply rooted hatred that existed in Jackson County due to racism. It is a part of Jackson County’s history that will not be forgotten. It is history which should be taught to every generation of all races.”
Franklin said that the tree also represents something positive that had occurred in race relations here before that fateful event, and for which it also should remain standing.
“This tree not only represents the horrific events surrounding the lynching of Mr. Claude Neal. It also represents the entrepreneurship of one of the first African Americans that was awarded a contract by Jackson County,” the release states.
“This entrepreneur was Mr. Aesop Bellamy who planted this tree and many others around the courthouse in 1873. Therefore, history of the planting of the tree should be taught along with the events that led up to the hanging of Mr. Neal’s body and the events that followed.
“This tree can be used as a visual to teach the good and the bad history of Jackson County. For this reason, the Jackson County NAACP stands with the descendants of Mr. Neal and takes the position of the ‘Claude Neal’ tree being preserved and not cut down. We hope the conversations surrounding the tree will bring awareness of the past, healing to the present and knowledge to the future.
“Dr. Maya Angelou said, ‘History despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.’”
Franklin can be reached at 850-696-0599.
Others in the community have expressed feelings about the issue as well.
Neal’s nephew Orlando Williams agrees with the NAACP.
“I think the tree should be left there, for the family, to let them know what happened, Williams said.
“Taking it down would take down something from the family, and I don’t’ see where these people who want to take it down have a say in the matter,” he said. “I understand they’re putting together a petition to have it come down. I’ve been working since 1986 to achieve some reparation for the family. I’m seeking compensatory damages and I’ve contacted several lawyers, pushing along with that. The outsiders don’t understand what the family has suffered and how that would deepen the suffering.”
Williams said he’s trying to compile those events into a volume that will document it all for the generations. “I’m writing a book about what happened to my family and me during that time,” he said. “My mother and some of her other relatives fled, and some of her brothers and sisters changed their last names. It wasn’t safe to be here after that happened. The trauma of it really affected my mother to the extent that she couldn’t be fully there for us children. The family was forced to abandon 40 acres of land and ultimately it was taken from them. The family lost so much else as a result of this.”
To take the tree down, he said, would be a perpetuation and fresh dose of trauma for his family. Instead, he wants to tree to stand, to be maintained, and to serve as the base and centerpiece of a memorial that he believes should be placed. He’s hoping those who are seeking its destruction will reconsider that quest.
On the other hand, Marianna High School graduate Galen Olds, who now lives in Tallahassee and helped organized a rally at Madison Street Park last week in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, wants the tree removed and he has some support in that view.
Many believe the notorious hanging tree, Olds said, must come down as a symbolic statement that society no longer tolerates such acts and is ready to do the right thing going forward. In their view, he explained, to have it remain is to have it stand as a “monument to torture and murder,” and a symbolic threat that such a thing could indeed happen again.
The Rev. Walter Caldwell also said he thinks the tree should be cut down. “I say this because, in our lives, different objects give off meaning. An object might mean one thing to one and something else to another. This tree, it’s a symbol of hate to us, a constant reminder that we have to pass by every day, that we were considered lesser than a person, a constant reminder that we are unjustly persecuted, time and time again. We know that he was unjustly murdered by people who acted as judge, jury and executioner.
“Racism is not as openly seen as it was in that day but it’s still systemic in our society today. That tree reminds us of that. I understand the sentiment of not wanting to take it down, but that tree brings out a lot of hurt, a lot of negative imagery. I think there should be a memorial, but the tree, I think, we want to cut it down.”
Local resident Cookie Marks does not share Olds’ and Caldwell’s views.
“I don’t believe in division, but I must state my opinion,” Marks said.
“When I was a child, my grandmother took me downtown and showed me the tree, back when there were still ‘colored’ and ‘white’ water fountains. She told me about the Claude Neal hanging, but he wasn’t the only one. This was the hanging tree and this happened times before. His was the last public hanging. I remember looking at that tree, that limb, and it being real for me. It is a terrible and important lesson from history that children need to know and feel. I think a memorial beside the tree is a good thing, too, but not a memorial in place of it. Kids cannot visualize a limb that’s not there anymore.”
Complicating the matter is some speculation that the actual tree died years ago and is no longer standing. Some believe that, and some don’t—the courthouse is bordered by some trees on all sides.
The Jackson County library system has two books available on the subject of Claude Neal.
One is by Dale Cox: “The Claude Neal Lynching: The 1934 murders of Claude Neal and Lola Cannady.” It is available in Graceville, Greenwood and Marianna branches.
The other is by James R. McGovern: “Anatomy of a Lynching: The Killing of Claude Neal.” It is available in the Greenwood and Marianna branches.
