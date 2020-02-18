An elderly Chipley woman was killed and a Sneads woman was seriously injured in a deer-involved traffic event south of Graceville early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reports that Edna Morgan Griffin, 81, was a passenger in a 2010 Ford Escape being driven by 58-year-old Katherine Mills Comerford of Sneads.
Comerford was northbound on State Road 77, near Emily Road, between Chipley and Graceville, around 6:30 a.m., when an oncoming southbound 2018 Dodge Ram vehicle collided with a deer. On impact, the deer went airborne and through the Ford’s windshield. It struck Griffin and Comerford as it continued through the vehicle and out the rear window.
Comerford was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment. The FHP report does not indicate whether Griffin was transported from the scene before her death.
Uninjured in the incident were the driver of the Dodge, 47-year-old Graceville resident Jessie Alton Barnes, and his passengers, 47-year-old Graceville resident Deanna Lynn Evans and 28-year-old Midland City, Alabama, resident Willie Williams.
The deer came to final rest in the northbound travel lane, facing east.
