Denver & the Mile High Orchestra

The Baptist College of Florida welcomes Denver & the Mile High Orchestra on Jan. 20, 7 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center.

 COURTESY BAPTIST COLLEGE OF FLORIDA

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has announced that Denver and The Mile High Orchestra (DMHO) will be performing in the BCF Wellness Center on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Denver and the Mile High Orchestra have created an award-winning, powerful jazz sound that defies description. The high-energy, horn-driven band out of Nashville is a unique blend of brass with strong jazz and big band roots. Musician and band leader Denver Bierman sings, plays trumpets, writes, and arranges the songs for the 11-piece group that has delighted audiences all around the world.

For more information, contact BCF at 800-328-2660, ext. 438 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments