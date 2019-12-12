The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has announced that Denver and The Mile High Orchestra (DMHO) will be performing in the BCF Wellness Center on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
Denver and the Mile High Orchestra have created an award-winning, powerful jazz sound that defies description. The high-energy, horn-driven band out of Nashville is a unique blend of brass with strong jazz and big band roots. Musician and band leader Denver Bierman sings, plays trumpets, writes, and arranges the songs for the 11-piece group that has delighted audiences all around the world.
For more information, contact BCF at 800-328-2660, ext. 438 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
