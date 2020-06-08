The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County announced Monday that the agency will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing at the following sites on the following times and dates:
- 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at the Graceville Civic Center, 5224 Brown St., Graceville.
- 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Alford Community Center, 2562 Park Ave, Alford.
- 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Jackson County Health Department, 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna.
- 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at the Jackson County Health Department, 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna.
- 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at the Jackson County Health Department, 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna.
You don’t have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested; no appointment is necessary and testing is available to anyone who is age 18 and older.
Tests will be conducted with a nasopharyngeal swab and provided at no cost to the individual. Those seeking testing are asked to bring a valid form of identification and be prepared to answer a few questions related to their health and place of employment. Officials anticipate results to be available within 48 hours of collection.
Additionally, cloth face masks will be available at no cost to individuals who would like them.
For more information about local testing, contact the Jackson County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 850-526-2412 and press 1 to be connected a staff member.
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
