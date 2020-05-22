Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, gestures as he speaks to the media with Vice President Mike Pence delivering personal protective equipment to the Westminster Baldwin Park, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla., as part of the initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. Pence is also scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for re-opening during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)