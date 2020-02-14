Sami and Nadya Almaswari won’t have much time for a private candlelight dinner tonight in honor of Valentine’s Day – it’s one of the restaurateurs’ biggest business evenings of the year. But the couple will celebrate in little ways throughout the evening at their Mashawy Grill on Caverns Road in Marianna.
That red-letter day is just one of the many American traditions they’ve adopted since moving to the United States. Their romance is still fresh after more than 20 years together. Sami says “every day is Valentine’s Day” for them, and that they enjoy spending their Feb. 14 helping make the night special for their guests, many of whom have become like family.
“We have joy,” Sami said as he worked Thursday morning getting ready for the 25 couples who’d already made reservations for the night. “We enjoy sharing a little piece of Valentine’s Day with our community. Guests become friends; friends become family.”
The two grew up together, neighbors since the age of 7 in Yemen, a country at the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. As his bride, Nadya joined Sami in the United States a few years after he moved to America.
Communal dining is a tradition in their home country, where it was a common practice for households to plan big dinners to share with their nearest-seven neighbors in something like a block party.
That experience was helpful in the days following Hurricane Michael in October of 2018.
They had no power to their restaurant for a while, but they had all that food – valuable supplies sitting in freezers – and gas-powered stoves that would function without electricity. The two decided to cook all that stored food and give it away to work crews and others in need in the days that followed the storm.
The couple also had to evacuate their storm-struck home and seek temporary shelter in Dothan, Alabama, hotels. But for weeks, they got up early every morning and drove to Marianna for a day of cooking and serving, then headed back north for some sleep.
They say they value and will always treasure that opportunity to help in such a traumatic time.
Sharing Valentine’s Day is not a problem. They can always make a sweet treat for themselves when they get home. One option might be the dessert that Sami created and named for his wife. The Nadya is made up of a British tea biscuit, whipped cream, caramel and custard. He created it as a way to combine their favorites: He loves biscuits; she loves custard.
When he first offered it to her, she didn’t much care for it, so he just stuck it in the fridge for the night. Turns out, it needed 16 hours in the cool to develop its flavors. The next day, she spooned up a bite, giving her hubby’s creation a second chance. That time she loved it.
It soon found a place on the Mashawy Grill menu, which features Mediterranean, Greek and some all-American dishes.
