Dollar General Corporation on Monday announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each business day to senior shoppers beginning Tuesday, as well as to close one hour earlier at all locations.
The company is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, one of the groups most vulnerable to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), a press release stated.
“Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” the release stated.
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.
