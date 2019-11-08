This month Dominic Garcia, owner of Dom’s Mobile Hut and Blue Magic ISP, is moving his businesses to Marianna. The company has been in operation for three years just east of Fire House Lock and Key. The new location will provide better visibility and parking.
“We sell all the newest lines of Apple and Android phones that are out,” shared Torro Duncan. Their prepay service providers are Page Plus, Verizon Prepay and Total Wireless. Dom’s Mobile Hut also carries cellular cases, Airpods, cellhelmet cases, and chargers.
Not only can you find your mobile accessory needs, but the company provides Internet, cellular and television services. The television service is similar to what you might recognize as “Sling”, “YouTube TV” or “Hulu”. “We provide an affordable option of $30 a month with over 2,000 of your favorite channels,” Toro shared. While Dom’s Mobile Hut doesn’t have local channels, they have the premium channels, NFL Sunday Ticket, ESPN channels, UFC Fights via pay-per-view, and metropolitan city channels. “Anything that is in season… You are going to have all the games,” Toro continued. However, it is necessary to have a television with HDMI capabilities. One service will run up to three televisions at the same time. While talking with the team from Dom’s Mobile Hut, they pulled up a channel on their telephone. The first thing I noticed was the picture was clean and crisp. Toro went on to explain that 99 percent of the channels are in high definition display for better viewing.
So, I wondered out loud, “What happens if there is a storm?” Torro was quick to respond: “It depends on who your Internet provider is!” He went on to share, “You might as well get on that Blue Magic with us!” The Internet service runs off of a router and the router cache the Wi-Fi. The cache is the portion of the router’s memory dedicated to storing instructions. Torro explained that Blue Magic Internet service works with firesticks, which communicate with the Wi-Fi, users will need an individual stick for each room which plugs in similar to a jump drive plugging into your computer.
While the firesticks work with any Internet company, if you have Blue Magic ISP, you can take the firestick everywhere you go and enjoy the television service. “If you have our service and you are going on a camping trip anywhere in the United States, you can take our firestick with you and have service,” Torro continued. The Blue Magic box is 4” by 4” big and will work for up to an 1,800-square-foot house. Plus, you don’t have to move the box from room to room. Tiffany Guerra explained, “With the Blue Magic box, you find the strongest signal in your house and you just leave it there and it will serve up to 20 different devices.” In fact, Torro shared that with 20 devices running, the Internet service will not slow down. “I have eight to ten devices connected at all times with four devices streaming and it doesn’t slow down,” Torro clarified.
Blue Magic ISP runs off cellular towers. Your location determines the signal you will receive. If you are located in a “dead area”, Torro wants you to know that you can purchase an antenna that will boost your signal. The small Blue Magic Internet box has speeds up to 50 megabytes per second, and the large box has speeds up to 1 gigabyte per second all in one unit. The large box comes with a modem, router and Ethernet port, which is great for gamers and businesses. The boxes are completely mobile with rechargeable batteries that last 24 hours.
As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the Blue Magic boxes come with a lifetime warranty that covers everything except water and physical damage. The equipment is yours. They don’t rent the equipment or enter into contracts. You purchase the box and pay for the service. Just to make sure you are happy with the service, Blue Magic ISP offers a 24 hour trial period. “We guarantee it to work,” Torro continued. “We guarantee happiness, and if not, bring it back within 24 hours, and we will refund your money,” he added.
The company also offers an upgrade program with active service, where you can swap for the face value, if the equipment is working and has no water or physical damage, and pay the difference.
What a great business to have in Marianna! To find out more call 850-372-4284 or visit Dom’s Mobile Hut and Blue Magic ISP at 4415B Constitution Lane, in downtown Marianna, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about new businesses. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.