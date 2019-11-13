A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a Washington County traffic crash early Tuesday evening.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, driver Terry Sullivan, of Seffner, was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries. His passenger, 72-year-old Florence Jones, was taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment.
Officials say Sullivan was driving a 2006 Ford Escape southbound in the outside lane of State Road 77and for an unknown reason came to a stop in the outside southbound lane. A 2005 Chevrolet Sierra, driven by 56-year-old Chipley resident Clint Walker, was southbound on State Road 77 in the outside lane at the time and the front of the Sierra collided with the rear of the Escape.
After initial impact, the Escape began to travel in a southwesterly direction along the grass shoulder of the westbound on-ramp and came to final rest facing in a southwesterly direction. The Sierra came to final rest on the paved shoulder of State Road 77 facing in a southerly direction.
Walker received minor injuries in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.