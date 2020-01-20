A Sunday morning, two-vehicle crash left two with minor injuries and each driver facing a traffic charge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reports that the incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. Jan. 19, at U.S. Highway 90 and Lawrence Road, near Cypress.
Two vehicles – a 2002 Ford pickup driven by Donald Lyn Edenfield, 48, of Grand Ridge, and a 2014 Kia sedan driven by Clynesia Shanea Holmes, 26, of Marianna – were westbound and headed downhill on US 90, with the Kia ahead of the Ford, approaching the driveway of the Edge Wood I Apartments at 6143 US 90.
Officials say the Kia stopped in the westbound lane, to negotiate a left turn into the driveway, and was rear-ended by the Ford. FHP reports that Edenfield’s account of the crash was that the Kia stopped without signaling and he couldn’t tell if the Kia was turning left or right, but tried, unsuccessfully, to evade to the right; Holmes told law enforcement she was slowing to make the turn when she saw the Ford approaching from behind and not slowing down, but that she hadn’t yet signaled, due to her distance from the apartment driveway. A passenger in the Kia reportedly did not recall details of the crash.
FHP’s crash report says that, based on drivers’ recollection of events and evidence of gouge marks, glass and debris at the scene, each driver was cited – Edenfield for following too closely, Holmes for failing to signal.
Edenfield received no injuries from the incident, while Holmes and her passenger each sustained minor injuries, according to FHP.
The report indicates that each party involved was wearing their seat belt at the time of impact.
