The Florida Forest Service is inviting educators statewide to apply for this summer’s Florida Forestry Teachers’ Tour.
The annual free tour brings 45 educators from across the state to Northeast Florida for an inside look at Florida's top agricultural commodity. The tour is scheduled for June 16-19. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 6.
The Florida Forestry Teachers Tour is designed to provide educators with an opportunity to learn how the forest industry works to meet the needs of Florida's communities and the environment, including conservation practices and efforts established to keep Florida's forests healthy, renewable, and sustainable for future generations.
Participants will immerse themselves in a wealth of diverse, hands-on activities that will help connect their experience in the field with curriculum in the classroom. The four-day event earns Florida teachers 30 Continuing Education Units and includes all aspects of forestry practices, from the planting and growing processes to the mills and production of products. Teachers will also discover a variety of career opportunities available for students.
Educators of all subjects and grade levels across Florida are encouraged to apply. All lodging, meals and tour transportation are provided at no cost to teachers through the support of private partners and sponsors, including the Florida Forestry Association, Florida Project Learning Tree and Friends of Florida State Forests. To learn more or to apply for the Florida Forestry Teachers’ Tour, visit FloridaStateForests.org/TeachersTour.
