The Jackson County Tourist Development Council continues to work toward a partnership with other surrounding inland counties and additional communities—maybe even some from out of state—in an effort to save the Florida U.S. 231 Welcome Center.
The center serves as a gateway into Jackson County from south Alabama as travelers motor toward destinations south and west of here.
JCTDC Executive Director Christy Andreasen said there’s a key piece of information that must come in before much more can be done to move forward: The group is awaiting further word from the Florida Department of Transportation in an ongoing discussion with that entity. The overriding question is whether FDOT is open to the possibility of the county taking over the operation of the welcome center activities inside the building now that it is at risk of closure for the second time in two years.
FDOT is responsible for the structure, but activities inside it are operated by others.
With Jackson County’s help, another group stepped up to save the welcome center last year after its long-term operator, VISIT Florida, announced plans to shut it down. That entity’s state support for many years helped fund the center’s work, but a significant legislative funding cut forced VISIT Florida to reprioritize its spending. The welcome center operation was a casualty in that budget-cutting process.
But then, the Northwest Florida Tourism Council came to the rescue. Made up of eight coastal communities from Pensacola to Wakulla, it came in to manage it because the counties involved recognized the center’s value as a traveler-funneling entity.
And Jackson County, as the home county of the center and a chief beneficiary of it, agreed to front the first few months of its operation under the Council, since the shift had come toward the end of a budget year with money a bit low for that entity. And the Council refunded that money to Jackson County in the current budget year as fresh dollars flowed in.
However, about six months into that arrangement, COVID-19 dealt the welcome center another blow. Because bed tax dollars essentially ceased with the nation’s essential shut-down to stem the spread of that pandemic, the center’s money source dried up. All Florida welcome centers, as of Tuesday, were still closed, including all five that VISIT Florida still operates.
If nothing changes, one in Jackson County won’t reopen with the rest. The Northwest Florida Tourism Council was forced to that decision by the lack of bed tax dollars flowing in the counties that make it up, those communities having depended on their bed tax dollars as their source of support to the welcome center in Jackson County.
With uncertainties remaining about how quickly the bed tax revenue will recover, the Council could not commit to funding it further at this point. The current budget year is winding down for all its counties and for most counties in the state, including Jackson. Local budget talks are expected to begin this month or next for the fiscal year that begins in October.
A sense of reluctance may come into play as counties weigh the demands of the coming year.
It costs about $300,000 to run the welcome center in Jackson County. That’s a high hurdle in the circumstances, says Andreasen. Jackson is one of 67 counties in Florida, and 62 of them have bed tax programs. If every one of those were to commit an equal amount of $5,000, that would be enough to fund the estimated budget. But Andreasen isn’t banking on that, not at all.
For some of the smaller counties, $5,000 may be a hit they just can’t take. There would also be the task of convincing them that they benefit ,at a level equal to the investment, from a welcome center that’s, in some cases, hundreds of miles away even though it is acknowledged that the reach of such visitor centers can be like a big spiderweb reaching out in all directions from the center.
To put the challenge of getting enough support in perspective, Andreasen pointed out that her own agency’s entire operational budget is less than what’s needed to keep the center open at the level of service in place before COVID-19 shut everything down.
Andreasen said that, once she knows whether FDOT is willing to let another operational unit come in, the next step will be to look at that budget and see if it can be trimmed, or even significantly reduced, so that the price tag becomes more within reach.
Once a budgeting plan is worked out, the next step will be to formulate a way to pay the price. That might include some sort of sliding-scale arrangement in order to make it feasible for more small counties to take a share of it on their shoulders.
Andreasen said the task ahead is not insurmountable, but that it is challenging.
“We’re still interested in trying to take it on,” she said Tuesday. “We would reach out to any of the counties that we could: It serves the entire state and it also draws people heading to states west of us so its value spreads far and wide, not just to the coastal communities of Florida. We’re hoping we can make some sort of plan where all those places can see that their dollars would be a wise investment. If we can make it doable for them, that’s one of the things we have to figure out.”
The timing of the crisis is unfortunate in one way but in another it gives all the entities a little time to build something into their budgets before those numbers for fiscal year 2020-21 are nailed down.
“It’s hard for them to say right now, though, because we’re all coming to the end of a budget year and a time when there are so many unknowns with the future of bed tax dollars and with the challenge of making up for the losses so many of us have already suffered in that pocket because of COVID-19,” Andreasen said. “It’s going to be a hard thing, but we know the value of what we’re trying to save. We know the reach it has for small businesses here and in nooks and crannies all over the region and beyond it. We’re going to do our best, we’re going to explore everything we can to make it work.”
