Elections Supervisor Stephens announces retirement

Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Sylvia Stephens, right, announces that she will not seek re-election, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Marianna. From left, Stephens' cousin Naomi McKinnie, son Jason and granddaughter Shiloh Stephens, cousins Linda Folsom and Ann Branch, staffers Scott Goswell, Brigitte Rehberg, and Vicki Farris.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER/FLORIDAN

The 2020 election will be Sylvia Stephens’ last as county supervisor, a post she's filled for the last 30 years.

At a Monday press conference, she was surrounded by family and staff as she announced she would not seek reelection.

