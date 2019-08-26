Elections Supervisor Stephens announces retirement

The 2020 election will be Sylvia Stephens’ last as county supervisor, a post she's filled for the last 30 years.
At a Monday press conference, she was surrounded by family and staff as she announced she would not seek reelection.
