Emma Caraway is this year’s recipient of the Ed Jowers Future of Agriculture Scholarship.
She is a 2019 graduate of Victory Performing Arts Academy, graduating with a 3.8 GPA.
While in school, she was actively involved with 4-H, TeenPact Leadership School, dance, and was a youth leader in her church. Along with these various activities, she also helped care for her parents’ and grandparents’ farms.
Agriculture is something that Emma takes seriously: In her application she stated, “Agriculture is so much a part of who I am…I have a deep family heritage in it, and so much of my work and hobbies are submersed in it. It is a way of life I wish all could experience.”
Her high school achievements and activities were extensive and immersed with agriculture-related achievements. She has competed and won at various livestock shows across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. She has also successfully competed in livestock judging in all three states, meats judging at the state level, and competed in poultry judging at both the state and national level.
She also exhibited exemplary leadership abilities within her church, with her extensive involvement with the TeenPact Leadership School, and by meeting with representatives and senators at the state Capitol to lobby for 4-H. Meghan Austin, Scholarship Committee Chair said, “There are truly too many achievements to list. Trust me when I say that Emma is the epitome of what the Ed Jowers Scholarship recipient should be.”
Emma is currently continuing her education at Chipola College with the goal of transferring to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College where she wants to pursue a degree in Agriculture Education. Her goal is to help the public understand the importance of agriculture, how their food is produced, and where their food comes from.
Each year the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce awards the Ed Jowers Farm City Future of Agriculture Scholarship to a recipient displaying exemplary scholastic, extracurricular, and agriculturally-centered achievements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.