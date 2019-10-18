The working group associated with development of a potential museum and other projects at Endeavor has set a day-long meeting with closed sessions in the morning and public sessions for the afternoon.
There’s also a closed tour of the Endeavor grounds, specifically the proposed museum site, scheduled for 9:15-11:15 a.m.
The Oct. 23 event begins with an 8-9 a.m. closed session for the Endeavor working group. The closed tour follows. The closed working group session will feature guest speaker David Melvin, Melvin Engineering. He will talk about the history of Endeavor, formerly the site of the old now-closed Dozier School for Boys.
An open community forum and public meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The time includes a “Lunch & Learn” period, during which Endeavor’s past, present and future will be the topic. Melvin and guest speaker Rick Taylor of the Hattiesburg, Mississippi Convention Commission will be featured. Taylor will speak on tourism, museums, and recovery.
In a 2-4 p.m. open session, an Endeavor Working Group discussion will take place, featuring talk of next steps, input from Taylor, the Jackson County TDC, the Endeavor Museum Working Group, and community stakeholders.
“The two sessions that will be open to the public will be conducted as a community forum and public meeting, Andreasen said. “We are requiring reservations for the lunch portion, as we are having food catered in. Due to seating/tabletop space, we have to limit seating to 100 people,” Andreasen advised. “Additional seats can be added for those wishing to attend without the lunch until we reach maximum capacity for the room at RCC. Registration for the Lunch & Learn will conclude on Monday, October 21 at 3:00 PM and a link to our EventBrite is available on the Jackson County BOCC Facebook Page on the original meeting information post.”
Special guest Rick Taylor
(Editor’s note: This biographical sketch was shared by Jackson County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Christy Andreasen)
Rick Taylor is the Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission and currently operates a convention center, a performing arts theater, a museum district and a zoo. He began his 31-year career in the tourism industry with a five-year stint in tourism development in the British, Dutch and French West Indies before coming to Hattiesburg. His experience is in public attractions development, operations and marketing. He is known in his industry as” a strong believer unique and compelling experiences create customers for life” and as someone who implements this concept at the facilities he operates. He is described as “an advocate for motivated professionals to incorporate quality and creativity into every aspect of their career and responsibilities.”
He is an inductee into the Mississippi Tourism Hall of Fame and a recipient of Hattiesburg’s Hub Award, the international Edward L. Bernays Tourism Award, and USM’s Margaret McCarthy Award for Tourism Industry Partner. He is a past officer of the International Association of Venue Managers and the Mississippi Tourism Association. Rick received his Bachelor’s degree in Humanities from Ambassador University in Los Angeles and his Master’s degree in Economic Development from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Andreasen stressed in speaking of his appearance that he “is attending and speaking solely from experience doing a similar project in Hattiesburg. He is not to be considered a formal consultant on this project in any capacity whatsoever. The knowledge and information he is providing the citizens of Jackson County is solely out of collegial goodwill with the opportunity to share his experience with taking on a project involving historic preservation and creating a museum district within their community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.