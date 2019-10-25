The working group associated with development of a potential museum and other projects at Endeavor had a day-long meeting Wednesday, with closed sessions in the morning and public sessions in the afternoon.
The Oct. 23 event began with an 8-9 a.m. closed session for the Endeavor working group. The closed working group session was to feature guest speaker David Melvin, of David H. Melvin Engineering. An open community forum and public meeting was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The time includes a “lunch and learn” period, during which the topic was Endeavor’s past, present and future. Melvin and guest speaker Rick Taylor, of the Hattiesburg, Mississippi Convention Commission, were to be featured. Taylor was to speak on tourism, museums and recovery.
In another open session, an Endeavor Working Group discussion was to take place, featuring talk of next steps, input from Taylor, the Jackson County Tourist Development Council, the Endeavor Museum Working Group, and community stakeholders.
