Engineering Tech open house at Chipola

An Engineering Tech open house is set for Nov. 12 at Chipola College.

 COURTESY CHIPOLA COLLEGE

The Chipola College Engineering Technology program will hold an Open House, Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., in Building O on the Chipola campus.

Prospective students will be able to meet instructors and tour the $1 million engineering laboratory. Information will be provided about full scholarships, program requirements and jobs available after taking only four classes in the program.

For information, call Margaret Lee at 850-718-2321 or email leem@chipola.edu.

