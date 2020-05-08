Most nurses these days don’t wear the traditional white cap that was once an honored defining element in the standard nurse’s uniform. But Jackson Hospital RN Jeannie Vickery still wears hers, as she has since she was first pinned into service as a young woman more than 30 years ago.
If you wind up in the emergency room there for care someday, you’ll likely see it perched atop her head if she happens to be on shift.
She spends all of her work time in the ER, the place she realized long ago is her most rewarding place to be.
She explained why she likes that duty best, and why she bothers to take the extra time it takes to hairpin that white cap to her head before she reports to duty.
She received a cap during her lamp-lighting-and-pinning ceremony at the age of 20.
“I’d started nursing school when I was 18, not too long out of high school,” she said. “We were required to wear it and the white uniform back then, and I liked that, right from the beginning. The cap seemed always to me to be a part of being a nurse. I’d worked so hard to become one, and was so proud to make that accomplishment. It’s a part of me, a part of what I love to do, and I guess that’s part of wanting to hang on to that olden tradition.”
As for devoting her time to the ER, Vickery said it offers some of the things she values most: The chance to provide immediate and direct patient care, most often in a time of crisis, and the challenge of an ever-changing array of needs to meet.
“Every patient is different of course, but if you’re assigned to, for example, the cardiac unit, you’re going to see essentially the same type of caregiving needs every day. But in the ER, the problems you see are going to be very different from case to case. You don’t ever know what’s coming next, and that anticipation and variety are just things I enjoy, I guess,” she explained.
She’d come to work for Jackson Hospital straight out of nursing school, having received a scholarship from that institution in exchange for a two-year commitment to work there. She found "home" at Jackson Hospital though, and settled in there for the long haul. “That scholarship was a tremendous help and I had, and still have, a lot of gratitude for the opportunity. This is where I feel I’m meant to be.”
For her first five years, she served on the medical surgical floor, then five years on the evening shift as a house supervising nurse for the time period. The last quarter-century has been in the ER.
In these days of COVID-19, that’s been a special challenge lately.
“It’s most definitely the biggest-scale health crisis that that I’ve had to deal with,” she said. “When I first started, AIDS was coming about, but you knew how to protect yourself in that, with transmission means and other factors known and manageable from pretty early on. This is most definitely different, with special precautions very necessary because of the potential for transmission by casual contact. As far as any hesitation or being scared of catching it, if you work in health care or if you don’t, you just have to do what you can to protect yourself and others: Follow the guidelines; wear masks, practice social distancing in your day-to-day life, and then , if you’re in health care, you have protocols to follow. When patients present, they’re high priority, and placed in special isolation rooms with techniques and procedures to prevent exposure. This is part of being a crisis responder. If you want to work in health care, it’s something you have to realize things like this can be part of that life.”
As Nurses Week began May 6, and continues through to Florence Nightingale’s birthday on May 12, Vickery says she appreciates how the community has stepped up to honor it and show their appreciation this year.
“We’ve had countless individuals and companies and organizations that have donated everything from food to supplies, or offered meaningful discounts on those things for us,” Vickery said. “It’s very touching to know you’re appreciated for what you do, especially when you’re acknowledged as someone working at this risk. But, really, we have some other major heroes, too: They are all the people who are following the guidelines in their personal lives. That’s going to help prevent spread, so you also absolutely have to look at them as part of being among all the heroes in all of this. We’ll get through it together by, all of us, doing what we can to keep our community safer.”
She said the risk she and other caregivers are under now is but one aspect of what has been, for her, a rewarding career.
“There’s danger in a lot of different jobs. In this one, this outbreak is just one piece of the pie,” she said. “There are lots of rewarding things in this profession. It allows you a lot of opportunities for work in different specialties, and you can just about go anywhere you want with your skill set. It’s a matter of having to decide: I’m going to do everything I can to protect myself. I’m going to give every person that comes in the care they deserve: The best I have to offer. We work hard here to give them the most qualified providers in the world, and I’m so very proud to be part of this family. I know what we do, and what the people of this community mean to all of us. Nursing is a noble profession to consider.”
