Farm City Days got underway with an early breakfast Friday morning at Rivertown Community Church, as local farmers were honored for their contributions to the local economy, culture and heritage of Jackson County. See linked stories to read more about the Farm City Day Farmers of the Year and other award winners.

Breakfast, sponsored by Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, was followed by an antique tractor parade from the Jackson County Agriculture Center on the west end of Marianna to Madison Street Park in the heart of downtown. The tractors remained there on static display until mid-afternoon. At 6 p.m. that evening, a lawn mower pull at the ag center was the highlight.

Saturday events also centered on the ag center, with a ladies’ skillet toss at noon and evening tractor pulls punctuating the fun. Other festival attractions there included heritage displays, booths and demonstrations, and vendors offering food, arts and crafts. Children’s activities like the kids’ tractor pull wrapped up the weekend.

