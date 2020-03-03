Apalachicola Riverkeeper Executive Director Georgia Ackerman was at Chipola College last week to give a packed presentation on the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system and to share with students the news that the organization in partnering with their school to conduct a water-quality sampling project on the Chipola River.
She said students were responsive, asking “lots of good questions related to current status of the ongoing Florida vs. Georgia lawsuit over water use in the ACF, and about the current health of the Apalachicola Bay,” where ACF water quality and flow play such a vital role.
Ackerman’s presentation was recorded by the Chipola student science club for later study and for the generations of students to come.
Among the facts she shared about the ACF river basin ecosystem:
-It’s 19,600-square-mile watershed spans 550 miles.
-It sustains more than 8 million people.
-It runs through three states — Florida, Alabama and Georgia.
-The lower Flint and the Chipola rivers are considered the “breakbaskets” of the Southeast.
-Water uses include hydropower, flood control, navigation, agricultural operations, recreation and more.
-Its floodplain is the largest forested one in the state of Florida, at 112,000 acres, and is home to the most biodiverse population of any river on the continent. It has 50 species of mammals, 1,300 species of plants, 40 species of amphibians, 80 species of reptiles and 300 species of birds. Over 90 percent of all commercially harvested species in the Gulf of Mexico spend a part of their life cycle inshore on the marsh and seagrass environments within the ACF floodplain.
-It is Florida’s largest river by volume.
-It is the most species-diverse river system in North America.
-It is designated an Outstanding Florida Waterway.
-The salinity in the Apalachicola Bay influences and determines many factors that affect its population, including the types of predators they will encounter, the density, species and distribution of the Bay’s organisms, and where juveniles of the Bay can thrive. The salinity level is affected by flow quantity and drought.
-The start-up of oil and gas drilling, currently occurring predominantly in the Dead Lakes region south of Jackson County, are potential threats being monitored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.