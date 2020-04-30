The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated many contact limitations, including some meant to protect the most vulnerable populations from its spread. Long-term care facilities have been under such limits for weeks: Residents in them have special medical and/or age vulnerabilities.
One such local facility did something Thursday that gave those residents, their loved ones and their supporters on the outside an opportunity to connect, from a distance but face-to-face, for the first time since the measures began. Signature HealthCare at the Courtyard held a drive-by parade that morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol sent troopers to escort the parade as lead vehicles.
Cars were lined up early to go through and that line stretched a long way as many took advantage of the opportunity. Many visitors made signs and other things to show as they drove slowly along the perimeter. Residents and staff of the facility had prepared things, too, including a string of welcome signs that their visitors could read as they drove through.
Messages of love and missing were the essential content of the signs from both the visitors and the residents.
The parade was put together by Signature’s Quality of Life Director Anna Neel and a team of CNA’s at the facility that serve as “neighborhood team” leaders charged with making the lifestyle there as much like a neighborhood as possible for the residents who live in pairs or as singles in apartment-like campus dwellings as they receive medical care over the course of their stays there.
Those planners included Natasha Smith and Jay Daniels, backed up by an enthused core of other staffers, and DJ Russell Baggett cranked up some music to set a festive tone for the morning.
“These leaders said, ‘Hey, its been a long time since they’ve seen each other, and we should do something about it,’” Neel explained.
“It’s hard for anyone, going this long without seeing the people you love and care for. We were just hoping to provide a little pick-me-up for everybody.”
