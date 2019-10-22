The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will host the 46th Annual Farm City Festival in Marianna on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event begins Friday morning at 7 a.m. with the Farm-City Recognition Breakfast at Rivertown Community Church. Following the breakfast the Antique Tractor Drive will leave the US 90 Ag Center around 10 a.m. and travel to Madison Street Park. The tractors will be on display 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., when Swamp Shack BBQ selling lunch and live music from by Royce Reagan and Richard Hinson. That evening the Lawn Mower Pull starts at 6 p.m. at the Ag Center. Food vendors will be on site.
The festival continues Saturday with an Antique Tractor Pull beginning at 9 a.m. Arts, crafts, and food vendors will be on site. Children’s activities – inflatables, stick horse barrel racing, egg gathering, kid’s roping, coloring wall and more – will be available throughout the day. The Two Brothers will play live music.
Applications for vendors are accepted through Tuesday, Oct. 29. Visit www.jacksoncounty.com or call 850-482-8060 to register.
