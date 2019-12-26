Alabama resident Robert Wayne Lupin was killed and others were seriously injured in a Holmes County traffic crash on Christmas Day, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An official say Lupin, of Enterprise, Alabama, was driving a 2018 Ford Mustang northbound on State Road 79 and was passing a GMC truck in a no-passing zone, around 4:22 p.m. The 2015 GMC was being driven by Nicholas Coatney of Chipley.
A 2018 Toyota sedan and, behind that, a 2010 Subaru sedan were traveling southbound at the time. The Ford collided with the GMC and Toyota, which was being driven by Tennessee resident Ruby Grizzell. She had a passenger, Gary Grizzell, also of Tennessee.
The Toyota came to rest on the west shoulder after this crash. The driver and her passenger were listed as having suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment, and her passenger to Doctors Memorial Hospital.
As a result of those collisions between the Ford, GMC and Toyota, debris struck the Subaru.
The Ford overturned several times, with Lupin ejected in the process. The Ford came to final rest on the west shoulder. Lupin came to rest in the southbound travel lane of SR 79.
The GMC came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of SR 79. Coatney was listed has having no injuries.
The Subaru came to rest on the west shoulder. The driver of the 2010 Subaru, Panama City resident Jerry McGill, was not injured.
The investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.
